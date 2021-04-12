ATH Live Podcast: Jalen McDaniels and draft talk with WhichCarolina

In the first half of this week’s At The Hive Live, Chase and James talk about the rise of Jalen McDaniels after he played the two best games of his career and the implications that has on the rest of the rotation while LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Malik Monk are all injured.

In the second half of the show, Lee Branscome of WhichCarolina joins the pod to discuss five big man prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft; Usman Garuba, Isaiah Jackson, Kai Jones, Alperen Şengün and Day’Ron Sharpe. Chase and James will be doing draft-focused episodes periodically for the next few months, with each one being centered around a few players from a specific position group that should be available in the Hornets’ projected draft range.

Follow WhichCarolina on Twitter @WhichCarolina and subscribe to the WhichCarolina podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

ATH Live is always taking mailbag questions from Hornets fans. If you have a question or topic you’d like us to talk about on the show, send it to atthehive1@gmail.com or comment on this post and it’ll be discussed on the next episode. It doesn’t even have to be Hornets-related. We’ll talk about whatever the listeners want us to.

LINK TO SHOW