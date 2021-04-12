Ranking the best dunks of the NBA season

For a season with only 72 games, it seems as though the NBA Has had more highlight dunks than ever. Miles Bridges added to that total last night. He threw down a monster jam over Hawks’ center Clint Capela, who ranks third in the NBA in blocks per game (2.2). Eric Collins brought the dunk to life with one of his classic “HUM DIDDLY DEE’’s, and a viral clip came to life. The question now is, was it the dunk of the season?

There have been many candidates for the dunk of the year this season. Outside of Bridges’ rim-rocker against Atlanta, there’s Anthony Edwards’ dunk vs. the Raptors, Bam Adebayo’s vs. the Pacers, and so many more. Let’s take a look at each of these dunks and determine which one truly deserves the title “Dunk of the Year.”

Miles Bridges vs. Clint Capela

Let’s start with the Charlotte phenom. Now in terms of pure contact dunks, this is pretty much as good as it gets. Capela tries to meet Bridges at the rim but is no match for the super-athletic Bridges. Capela rises straight up, is in a great position, but is still nowhere near close to blocking the dunk. The only thing that could have made this one better is an and-one. Other than that, though, this is near perfection.

Anthony Edwards vs. Yuta Watanabe

This one was an early candidate for the dunk of the year and still has a case to this day. The pure verticality of this dunk is enough to make it a highlight. Edwards flies so high above the rim that he could have dunked on a 12-foot hoop. Watanabe may not be an elite shot-blocker like Capela, but he’s still 6’19”. The way he knocks him to the ground is insane. It doesn’t have quite the same amount of electricity as Bridges’, but the and-one does take it to another level.

Bam Adebayo vs. Domantas Sabonis

While it was ruled an offensive foul initially, the call was overturned; so this dunk did actually count. The craziest thing about this dunk is how far Adebayo was when he took flight. His foot was on the dotted line, and he still managed to dunk it over a 6’11” All-Star in Sabonis. The fact that Sabonis didn’t go up to challenge Adebayo takes away from the flare a bit, though. Regardless, this was ridiculously impressive.

Terry Rozier vs. Kevin Durant

The Hornets make another appearance on the list with an unlikely candidate in Rozier. This dunk may not have been as athletic as the others, but dunking over a guy as well-known as Durant will make headlines. Rozier rose up, absorbed the contact, and got the and-one on an incredible slam. Plus, having Eric Collins in the announcer’s booth makes every highlight better, doesn’t it?

Russell Westbrook vs. Bismack Biyombo

On the flip side, the Hornets find themselves on the other end of a highlight in this one. Whenever Westbrook has the ball in his hands, there’s a chance he’ll dunk on you. Biyombo felt that in full force here. Not only did he get the and-one, but he hung on the rim for an extra second with his legs in Biyombo’s face. The two were able to laugh about it postgame, but this one was still nasty.

Jaxson Hayes vs. Reggie Jackson

Hayes made Jackson look like a middle schooler with this jam. Jackson was in a great position to draw a charge, but Hayes just ignored him. He went right through him as if he wasn’t even there. The verticality of this dunk almost rivals Edwards’. Hayes getting T’d up after the fact only adds to the electricity of the highlight.

Kawhi Leonard vs. DeAndre Ayton

This dunk should have gotten way more love than it did. Leonard quite literally went through Ayton. It was like he was floating and just pushing Ayon out of the way. If this were any other superstar, the reaction afterward would have made the clip go viral. Unfortunately, Leonard is as quiet as they come, so he just got back on defense, business as usual. The dunk was insane, though.

Out of all the dunks, it’s hard to pick just one. Some have the electricity factor (Bridges, Hayes), some have the insane athleticism (Edwards, Westbrook), and some have the perfect combination. Here’s the ranking I would give it if it were up to me (which it is not):

7. Terry Rozier vs. Kevin Durant

6. Bam Adebayo vs. Domantas Sabonis

5. Kawhi Leonard vs. DeAndre Ayton

4. Jaxson Hayes vs. Reggie Jackson

3. Russell Westbrook vs. Bismack Biyombo

2. Miles Bridges vs. Clint Capela

1. Anthony Edwards vs. Yuta Watanabe

As much as I want to give Bridges the crown, the way Edwards spiked the ball into the net was too good to be true. What’s your dunk of the year so far?