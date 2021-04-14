Preview: Charlotte Looks To Get Back On Track Against The Lowly Cavaliers

What: Charlotte Hornets (27-26) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (19-34)

When: 7:00 pm EDT

Where: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, NC

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

After dropping the first couple games of this three game home-stand the Hornets have a good opportunity to bounce back tonight at home against the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers, who are also on a two-game skid of their own.

Cleveland sits bottom ten in offensive and defensive efficiency in the league and have lost six of their last eight games with the 5th worst record in the NBA. The Cavs having been dealing with some injuries as of late but look to have a boost with key pieces possibly returning tonight in Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen who have missed the last couple of games.

This is a game the Hornets have got to win as they fight for positioning in the East standings. Charlotte has slipped to the 7th seed and are now eligible for the dreaded play-in games that no playoff team wants to be a part of. The Hornets are only a game back from the 5th seed so there is plenty time to make up some ground heading into the postseason.

Terry Rozier has been listed as probable for tonight’s game on the injury report. The Hornets look forward to getting Terry Rozier back as the injuries have started to pile up for Charlotte who are slipping in the standings. The Hornets not only miss Terry Rozier’s shot making but his defense and his overall impact as a reliable ball handler.

Clean Game

Charlotte has to have a clean game and focus on taking care of the ball tonight, in back-to-back games we’ve seen Charlotte been sloppy with a handful of possessions. Last game against the Lakers we saw some brutal turnovers as the Hornets ended that game with 16 turnovers that really took them out of the game in the 2nd half.

Adding Rozier back into the lineup should help but Charlotte has to clean up the mishaps and stop creating extra possessions for their opponents.

Consistency

Charlotte has to stay more consistent on offense, the stretches in which the offense is having a tough time creating offense is really making it hard for them to stay competitive in these close games that come down to the 4th quarter. Now most of that can be attributed to the impact of the injuries the hornets have been dealing with this season. But more often it comes down to shot-making the offense is creating good looks for themselves, but they have to start converting these open looks and creating some form of rhythm on offense.

The Hornets should come out and really take this game from the tip-off I don’t like to call games in the regular season a must win but this game is really close to a must win. It would be good for the Hornets to go into this tough stretch of their schedule with some momentum. After tonight the Hornets have a stretch against three playoff teams with the Nets, Trailblazers, and Knicks two of those games are road games.