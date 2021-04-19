ATH Live Podcast: Cody Zeller and three burning questions

We’ve got a really awesome interview with Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller on this week’s At The Hive Live. In the second half of the show, Chase and James talk to Cody about the annual Cody Zeller Sock Drive, how he got into it, what the charity aims to do and how we can all donate to the cause. The guys also talk some Hornets with Cody, and get a bold prediction from him for the rest of the Hornets’ season.

In the first half, Vernon Carey Jr.’s first career start is touched on before “Three Burning Questions” (which is probably going to be a new recurring segment) makes its debut.

ATH Live is always taking mailbag questions from Hornets fans. If you have a question or topic you’d like us to talk about on the show, send it to atthehive1@gmail.com or comment on this post and it’ll be discussed on the next episode. It doesn’t even have to be Hornets-related. We’ll talk about whatever the listeners want us to.

