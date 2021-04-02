 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Malik Monk to be re-evaluated in two weeks following sprained ankle

Monk suffered the injury late in the game against the Brooklyn Nets

By Chase Whitney
Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After coming down hard on another player’s ankle in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss against the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego announced Malik Monk had suffered an ankle sprain and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Borrego seems to have made the announcement during his pre-game media availability. He added that Brad Wanamaker is likely to see an uptick in minutes in Monk’s absence, with Caleb and Cody Martin also becoming more crucial parts of the rotation. As one of the world’s biggest Grant Riller fans, I’m going to use this space to advocate for giving him a crack at it, too.

The Hornets have responded to adversity well throughout the season, but it’s going to be hard to produce consistent offense without Monk and LaMelo Ball for an extended period.

Devonte’ Graham, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and PJ Washington are all going to have to have a near-perfect game on a nightly basis for Charlotte to have a chance at outscoring it’s opponents. It will be interesting to see how the adjustments begin tonight in Indianapolis.

