ATH Live: Injuries, injuries, injuries

Chase, James, and Zach are all here for this week’s episode of At The Hive Live. The trio discusses the recent injuries to Gordon Hayward and Malik Monk, how they expect the Charlotte Hornets to be affected by them, and the player(s) that could/need to step up in their place.

In the second half of today’s show, we get into a compare/contrast debate regarding who the “best player” on the Hornets is; Hayward or Terry Rozier before rounding it out with a few minutes of praising Devonte’ Graham as he gets back to his old self (just in time).

