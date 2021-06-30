ATH Live: NBA Combine, draft rumor/prospect discussion

This week’s episode of At The Hive Live covered quite a few different topics and prospects, as Chase and James are among the world’s most versatile podcast pairing.

In summation, the guys recapped a bit of the NBA Combine, talked about the newest ESPN Mock Draft, discussed a few prospects that could interest the Charlotte Hornets, talked about a potential trade-down scenario in the draft, and even more that I can’t remember as I write this description. Enjoy!

