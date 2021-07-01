Hornets draft workouts and other rumors

We are fully into draft workout and rumor season, and the Charlotte Hornets are starting to pop up with a little but more frequency. They’ve held a couple pre-draft group workouts, but there aren’t really any notable names in there, if the Hornets even bother to release them at all.

But now we’ve got reports that the Hornets are working out a couple of prospects. According to Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the Hornets will be working out Auburn’s JT Thor and Alabama’s Joshua Primo in the coming days.

Thor will work out for the Pacers on Wednesday, followed by the Hornets on Friday, Hawks July 5 and Pelicans July 6 https://t.co/r9Ljaq4owA — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 28, 2021

Draft riser Josh Primo is scheduled for workouts with the Pelicans, Hornets, Spurs, Pacers, Thunder, per source.

Primo firmly in the first-round picture with potential to receive late-lottery consideration. Draft's youngest prospect. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 30, 2021

Both players are currently projected by ESPN to go in the late first round, which is interesting considering the Hornets currently have no picks between 11 and 56. Though as Wasserman notes, Primo could be getting some late lottery buzz.

In other news, Arnoldas Kulboka might actually make his way stateside in the coming months. Kulboka is leaving Bilbao, and reportedly one of his options going forward is to sign a two-way deal with the Hornets.

And lastly, LaVar Ball’s father, known as ‘Big Yank’, seems to be under the impression that LiAngelo Ball is in Charlotte to work out for or sign with the Hornets or something.

Lavar’s Father “Big Yank” reveals why LiAngelo Ball isn’t playing with Team BBB in the drew league...



“They’re keeping him in North Carolina cause the Charlotte Hornets might be trying to sign Gelo” pic.twitter.com/K9yIHiahdY — DKM ⚽️ (@DKM_Sports) June 30, 2021

I’d say I’m skeptical, to put it kindly.