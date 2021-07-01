Miles Bridges and PJ Washington named to the Team USA Select Team

The select team for Team USA was announced today, and it features two members of the Charlotte Hornets.

CONGRATS to @PJWashington and @MilesBridges on being selected to the 2021 USA Men’s Basketball Select Team!



Miles Bridges and PJ Washington will join the rest of the select team training with the Team USA as they get ready for the Olympics in Tokyo this summer. From the press release:

The Select Team features a roster of 13 young standout NBA players and four veteran players with international and USA Basketball experience. Members of the USA Select Team will train daily with the USA National Team from July 6-9 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas, NV. The USA Select Team is led by Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. Serving as assistant coaches are Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few, who served as an assistant coach with the 2019 USA Select Team and head coach of the 2015 U.S. Pan American Games Team, as well as Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley, who served as an assistant coach at the 2018 USA National Team minicamp.

This is a tremendous opportunity for the Hornets young forwards. They get to practice under the mentorship of Erik Spoelstra while working out with and and presumably scrimmaging against members of Team USA, some of the best players in the world. Both were primed to have big seasons in 2021-22, and this is a great step in that direction.