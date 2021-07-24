LiAngelo Ball set to sign with Hornets, join team in Las Vegas for Summer League

LiAngelo Ball is expected to sign a deal with the Charlotte Hornets, according to Roderick Boone of Sports Illustrated’s Hornets site, All Hornets.

Sources: LiAngelo Ball is expected to sign with the #Hornets, reuniting him with LaMelo, and be on team’s summer league roster. More here:https://t.co/3QaKGtOrI7 — Rod Boone (@rodboone) July 24, 2021

The deal will allow Ball to play with the team during the Las Vegas Summer League. It will also reunite him with his brother LaMelo Ball who just capped off a great first season by winning Rookie of the Year.

Rumors of a Ball brothers reunion began to surface when LiAngelo appeared on Devonte’ Graham's Instagram. Graham was working out with multiple Hornets teammates including LaMelo, PJ Washington, and the Martin twins. He was filming all his teammates when he panned the camera to show LiAngelo there as well.

BREAKING: LIANGELO BALL SPOTTED WORKING OUT WITH THE CHARLOTTE HORNETS



via Devonte Graham’s IG Story pic.twitter.com/P5nZonDtps — DKM ⚽️ (@DKM_Sports) July 16, 2021

Naturally, people began to speculate. LiAngelo and LaMelo not only played together in high school but also teamed up overseas.

After leaving UCLA his freshman season, LiAngelo signed with Prienai of the Lithuanian Basketball League alongside LaMelo. The middle Ball brother ended up playing 12 games with Prienai. He averaged 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 42.5% from the field and 41.5% from deep.

He also played for the Los Angeles Ballers of the Junior Basketball Association, a league set up by their father. LiAngelo played for the Ballers after going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Since then, he has had a couple of run-ins with the NBA. This included a stint with the Oklahoma City Blue and a training camp contract with the Detroit Pistons. He did not appear in any games with either squad.

The signing is reportedly going to get done in time for LiAngelo to join the Hornets in Vegas from August 8-17. If he appears in a Summer League game, it would be the first minutes he will have received at the NBA level of any kind.

According to Boone, Vernon Carey Jr, Nick Richards, and the Hornets’ first-round pick from this year’s NBA Draft will also join LiAngelo on the Summer League roster.

Many quality NBA players have been able to make a name for themselves during the Summer League. Notable names include Kendrick Nunn, Terence Davis, and Chris Boucher.

If LiAngelo is able to impress, maybe the Hornets can make an NBA reunion happen. Who knows, maybe Lonzo wants in on the party, too.