Charlotte is the new Lob City and the NBA is not ready for it

Rob Perez, A.K.A WorldWideWob, has declared it, so therefore it must be true - Charlotte is the new Lob City.

Perez, who gained popularity on NBA Twitter for his light-hearted yet insightful NBA tweets, was evidently keeping tabs on the Charlotte Hornets’ first-round NBA Draft selections. They nabbed James Bouknight at 11th overall and traded up to select Kai Jones 19th overall.

In what ended up being a very eventful night for Buzz City, they added two highly sought-after rookies. Bouknight was projected to be picked as high as 5th overall, while most mock drafts believed Jones could go late in the lottery. Not only did they get good value, but they (maybe intentionally) formed a very entertaining young core.

The term “Lob City” was made famous by the mid-2010s LA Clippers. A core of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan accounted for so many alley-oops that the public dubbed them Lob City. Well, the Hornets now have all the right pieces in place to be up next in that regard.

First things first, any Lob City team needs an elite point guard. Charlotte had that covered well before the 2021 NBA Draft began. In fact, they picked up their guy for this role around one year ago when they selected LaMelo Ball third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is already one of the best playmakers in the league, and at only 19 years old, he still has plenty of room to grow.

Next up, a Lob City team needs elite dunkers. While Bouknight doesn’t necessarily fit this description to a tee, Charlotte’s second first-round pick does. Jones is one of the most athletic players in this year’s draft class, and at 6-10, Ball now has a center next to him that can be a legitimate alley-oop threat.

In addition, the Hornets already have one of the best dunkers in the NBA on their roster - Miles Bridges. His ability to elevate and throw it down was on full display last season. Bridges never back down from contact, and his dunk over Clint Capela proved that.

Add Jalen McDaniels, newly acquired center Mason Plumlee, and second-round picks JT Thor and Scottie Lewis to that equation, and the Hornets will be dangerous around the rim next year. If Ball has the ball in his hands (no pun intended), then opposing bigs must be wary of anybody cutting to the basket.

The Charlotte Hornets are locked and loaded. The new Lob City is upon us, and the rest of the NBA isn’t ready for what’s about to hit them.