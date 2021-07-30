Hornets select Scottie Lewis with the 56th overall pick

The Charlotte Hornets have wrapped up their draft by selecting Scottie Lewis with the 56th overall pick.

Lewis was a top 10 recruit coming out of high school, but he never quite lived up to the billing during his two years at Florida. He put up big stock numbers at Florida and is a tremendous athlete. His game needs a lot of polish, but you take a gamble on the talent this late in the draft. He fits the same mold as all of the Hornets other picks tonight—terrific physical tools with a a semblance of versatility that can be built upon.

There’s a good chance that Lewis doesn’t make the roster, but he’d be a likely candidate for one of the Hornets two-way deals.

We still have undrafted players to be on the lookout for, though the Hornets probably already have people in mind for their two-way deals. However, we may see some Exhibit 10 (aka camp deals) signed into the early hours of the morning.