ATH Live: Best guard/wing prospects for the Hornets

To kick off this week’s episode of At The Hive Live, Chase and James give some background on the articles they’ve recently written for ATH and the research that went into them. Chase discussed his mock draft, while James touched on the Hornets-specific consensus prospect ranking and his research on the change in pre-draft to post-draft 3-point percentage among NBA prospects.

In the second half, they break down the guard and wing prospects that they think fit best with the Hornets in the lottery. Each of the guys give a top-5 for each position with ensuing banter regarding the positioning of the prospects.

Players touched on:

Jared Butler

Davion Mitchell

Corey Kispert

Jaden Springer

Franz Wagner

Ziaire Williams…and more!

As always, ATH Live is taking mailbag questions from Hornets fans, especially during draft season/the off-season.

