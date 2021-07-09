Miles Bridges and PJ Washington enter COVID-19 protocol at Team USA training camp

Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington, along with Immanuel Quickley, are now “out” of the Team USA training camp in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 protocols.

Immanuel Quickley, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges of the USA Select Team are out of training camp in Las Vegas due to COVID protocols, sources said. All members of Team USA were at practice today. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 8, 2021

Bridges and Washington were two of the 17 players added to the 2021 USA Men’s Select Team, which is essentially the Team USA B-team that the Olympians will practice against prior to leaving for Tokyo.

In response to a tweet from Hornets Clutch Points, Bridges and Washington both replied that it was “cap” (aka a lie, not true, etc.), though it seems like that would be in reference to the specific wording of the tweet saying they “all tested positive.” If Windhorst reported that they’re out, they’re out, but it could be due to contact tracing rather than a positive test.

— Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) July 9, 2021

Regardless of the reasoning, it’s unfortunate for both of them to have to enter protocols for the second time since the NBA resumed play during the pandemic, and it’s unfortunate that they won’t get the experience of playing with and/or against Olympians. However, it does make it easier for us to run with the narrative that Bridges and Washington would’ve recruited Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum to come to Charlotte if they were practicing with them long enough.

The USA Select Team lost Anthony Edwards and Isaiah Stewart to ankle injuries on consecutive days, and now Bridges, Quickley and Washington are all out. They’re dropping like flies out in Vegas.