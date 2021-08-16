Preview: Hornets wrap up Summer League against the Bulls

What: Charlotte Hornets (0-4) vs Chicago Bulls (1-3)

When: 10:00 pm EDT

Where: Thomas & Mack Center; Las Vegas, NV

How to watch: ESPN2

You thought Summer League was over. Well you were wrong. The NBA recently announced the final slate of games which was apparently decided by team records, rivalries, and television intrigue, among other things. Those considerations resulted in the Hornets getting a 10:00 Eastern time game against another bad Summer League team in the Bulls.

The Bulls have been led by sophomore Patrick Williams, who averaged 21.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in three games so far. I’d expect him not to play in this final game, as he’s proven enough and is expected to be a key cog in a Bulls team that thinks they might actually be good this year.

Without Williams, the Bulls feature another Charlotte native, Devon Dotson, running the point. Fan favorite second round target Ayo Dosunmu will also get plenty of minutes.

The Hornets may elect to rest some of their own key parts. James Bouknight is probably the primary candidate for that, but there’s been no word of the Hornets doing anything like that yet. We’ll just have to wait until game time.