Hornets 2021-22 schedule released

The NBA released its full schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season today (they had previously released their opening week and Christmas Day national TV schedule, which inevitably featured zero Hornets games). You can view the full schedule here.

Some key notes:

The Hornets open the season at home against the Pacers on Wednesday, October 20th.

The Hornets have four games scheduled to be played on ESPN, and another four on NBATV. That’s basically nothing, but it’s the most nationally televised games I’ve ever seen on a Hornets schedule. The first of those will come at the Miami Heat on Friday, October 29th.

The other three ESPN games have some storyline intrigue: Kelly Oubre returns to Golden State to take on Charlotte-native Stephen Curry and the Warriors on November 3rd. Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward return to Boston to take on the Celtics on January 19th. And we have another Ball brother union (maybe all three this time?) when the Hornets host the Bulls on February 9th.

The Hornets won’t take on recently departed Devonte’ Graham until March 11th. The Hornets will play the Pelicans a second time 10 days later.

We’ll get to see a couple familiar places in new places early on. The Hornets host Cody Zeller and the Trail Blazers on October 31st. The Hornets will take on Malik Monk and the Lakers for the first time a few days later on November 8th.

The Hornets have a stretch where they play 13 of 17 games on the road between November 20th and December 23rd.

That’s partially made up for by the fact that the Hornets finish with a somewhat favorable 11 out of their final 18 games at home.

Anything else notable on the schedule that I missed?