ATH Live: Summer League recap with Sam Perley

Let’s talk Summer League!

In this episode of At The Hive Live, Chase and James are joined by Sam Perley, team writer and content creator for the Charlotte Hornets. Sam gave us a ton of great insight to the organization as the three shared their thoughts on the Vegas Hornets, including discussions on which skills certain players need to develop in the NBA and handing out some performance grades.

We also get into some interesting stories and experiences Sam has gained since he began working for the team, as well as a dive (this pun will make sense if you listen to the show) into his career background prior to landing in Charlotte.

As always, ATH Live is taking mailbag questions from Hornets fans, especially during the off-season. We’d love to make a mailbag/Q&A episode before the 21-22 season starts. If you have a question or topic you’d like us to talk about on the show, send it to atthehive1@gmail.com or comment on this post and it’ll be discussed on an episode. We aren’t picky and love to hear from you all; don’t be shy!

