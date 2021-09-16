Hornets news and notes for a slow news time

We’re in the period of the NBA calendar that is completely devoid of news, but we’re gonna try to piece together some little tidbits of Charlotte Hornets intrigue to get us by as we wait for training camp to get started.
- The Greensboro Swarm have a new head coach. Jordan Surenkamp will lead the Swarm after two years as the Hornets head video coordinator. Last season, the Swarm were led in the bubble by Hornets assistant coach Jay Hernandez after the team did not renew the contract of previous head coach after the 2020 season.
- In other coaching staff news, the Hornets have added Norm Richardson as an assistant on James Borrego’s staff. He has been assistant in the G League for the last five seasons.
- The Hornets have signed Cam McGriff to an Exhibit 10 deal, meaning he will be in camp and will likely end up with the Swarm for a 2021-22 season.
- Former Hornet (and twin of current Hornet) Caleb Martin has signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat.
- ESPN thinks the Hornets have a good shot to make the playoffs, ranking them as tied for 8th in the Eastern Conference with a projected 40-42 record.
