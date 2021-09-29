The Hornets have new coaching staff members

On Monday, the Charlotte Hornets announced some new additions to the coaching staff as well as some rearranging of pieces in the video room. Your new assistant coaches are:

Marlon Garnett - Garnett played professionally all around the world before working with James Borrego as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs for the 2015-16 season. He has since had stints as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks before joining the Hornets.

Norman Richardson - Like Garnett, Richardson has extensive professional basketball and travel experience. He's been an assistant in the G League for the past four seasons, most recently with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Nick Friedman - Friedman receives a promotion to the big club after serving as a player development coach that worked in a sort of hybrid role between the Hornets and the Greensboro Swarm.

Along with all the coaching staff hires, the Hornets have promoted Jackson Simmons from Assistant Video Coordinator to Video Coordinator to replace Jordan Surenkamp, who was recently named the new head coach of the Greensboro Swarm. Klint Carslon and Daniel Dixon have been promoted from Basketball Operations Interns to Assistant Video Coordinators.

The Hornets continue to go relatively young with their coaching staff hires, and they clearly prefer coaches with a background in player development. They’re cultivating a strong coaching program along with their player development program, and it’s kind of refreshing to see. I personally prefer this to hiring a bunch of cast off head coaches with larger name recognition. This seems like an easier way to keep the messaging and the culture more consistent and tightly knit.