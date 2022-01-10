 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks game thread, rematch edition

The Hornets look to make it two in a row against the defending champions

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Hornets already beat the Bucks once. They just have to do exactly the same things tonight. Easy peasy.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...