Filed under: Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks game thread, rematch edition The Hornets look to make it two in a row against the defending champions By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Jan 10, 2022, 6:45pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks game thread, rematch edition Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images The Hornets already beat the Bucks once. They just have to do exactly the same things tonight. Easy peasy. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: Hornets take second straight over the Bucks, 103-99 Preview: The Hornets look to take down Giannis and the Bucks...again Recap: Hornets withstand 43 points from Giannis, defeat Bucks, 114-106 Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks game thread Preview: Hornets begin two-game series at Spectrum Center with Bucks Defense is key to Charlotte’s success: What can they do to fix it? Loading comments...
Loading comments...