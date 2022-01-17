Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks game thread We’ve got matinee basketball. By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Jan 17, 2022, 12:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images Who doesn’t love some Martin Luther King Jr. Day afternoon basketball? This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: Miles Bridges scores career high 38 points as Hornets top Knicks, 97-87 Preview: The Hornets head to New York to face a hot Knicks team in an afternoon clash JT Thor could provide the spark to ignite defensive changes in Charlotte Recap: Hornets lay an egg, lose to Magic, 116-109 Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic game thread Preview: Streaking Hornets square off with slumping Magic Loading comments...
Loading comments...