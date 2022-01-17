 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks game thread

We’ve got matinee basketball.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Who doesn’t love some Martin Luther King Jr. Day afternoon basketball?

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...