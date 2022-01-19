ATH Live: The Melo, Miles, McDaniels, and PJ episode

The Hornets are hot.

Over the course of nearly a month, the Charlotte Hornets have only lost three games. Chase and James got together to record this one right after Miles Bridges dropped a career-high 38 points on the Knicks, and they led off the show talking about how generally awesome that game was.

We also talked about Melo, McDaniels and PJ, all for different reasons; a tweet that was recently liked (and quickly un-liked) from Melo’s Twitter account, McDaniels’ rotation spot, and PJ’s offense. This was a pretty packed episode, and it’s relatively short, which is rare for us but we were on a roll Monday night.

The ATH email is open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. If possible, we’d like to do a mailbag-type segment this season. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com or just comment down below with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.

LINK TO SHOW