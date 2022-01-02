Filed under: Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns game thread The Hornets try to make it four straight. By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Jan 2, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The Suns have basically no centers except for Bismack Biyombo. That should be fun. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Preview: Hornets try to bounce back against undermanned Wizards Recap: Hornets uncompetitive in 133-99 loss to Suns Preview: Hornets look to cool off the Suns for their fourth straight win The Hornets New Years Resolution: Fix the defense Rozier, Hornets hang on on first-half lead, take down Pacers 116-108 Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers game thread Loading comments...
