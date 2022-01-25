Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors game thread By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Jan 25, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Getting a little flashback to peak quarantine times with the empty arena in Toronto. Should make for an interesting broadcast. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: Hornets can’t overcome slow start, lose to Raptors, 125-113 Preview: Hornets will try to make some shots against the Raptors Recap: Hornets have historically poor shooting night, lose to Hawks, 113-91 Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks game thread Hornets defense is finally turning a corner Preview: Rolling, rested Hornets square off against the inconsistent Hawks Loading comments...
