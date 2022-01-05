ATH Live: All star talk and Hornets new years resolutions

With James out with a DNP (did not podcast) - vacation, Maxwell Millington (@mxwzy on Twitter) was kind enough to join Chase for this week’s episode of At The Hive Live.

We start off with some general Charlotte Hornets discussion before moving into the possibility that a player(s) on the Hornets makes the All-Star team. After the ad break, Chase and Max give New Year’s Resolutions for the Hornets before rounding out the show with Maxwell’s outlook on whether or not the team should make a push at the deadline or stay patient.

The ATH email is open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. If possible, we’d like to do a mailbag-type segment this season. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com or just comment down below with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.

