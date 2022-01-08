 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks game thread

Sorry this is a little late. That’s our bad.

By Chase Whitney
Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The first of a rare two-game home-and-home series for the Hornets against the Bucks. Have mercy, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This is now an open thread!

