Hornets vs Wizards preview and open thread

What: Charlotte Hornets (0-3) vs Washington Wizards (0-2)

When: 7:00 pm EDT

Where: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, NC

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

The Hornets go up against the Wizards for their penultimate preseason game. Gordon Hayward is supposed to be back in action tonight, so that’ll be a welcome sight. He’ll be replacing Kelly Oubre and PJ Washington, who are out with various ailments. Cody Martin remains out with knee tendinopathy.

Bradley Beal will probably be out after entering covid protocols for a day. We’ll get a look at lottery pick Johnny Davis and old pal Vernon Carey Jr.

Talk about the game as it happens down below.

This is now an open thread!