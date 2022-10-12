Filed under: Hornets vs 76ers open thread One last go-round and then these games are for real. By Chase Whitney@chasewhitney_ Oct 12, 2022, 7:48pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Hornets vs 76ers open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images Sorry the game thread is a bit late tonight. Go Hornets. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive LaMelo Ball expected to miss time with ankle sprain, per reports Hornets vs Wizards preview and open thread 2022-23 Player Preview: Kelly Oubre Jr. 2022-23 Hornets Player Preview: PJ Washington 2022-23 Player Preview: Jalen McDaniels Recap: Hornets drop third straight preseason game, lose to Celtics, 112-103 Loading comments...
Loading comments...