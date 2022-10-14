Hornets sign guard Theo Maledon to a two way contract

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Charlotte Hornets are signing guard Theo Maledon to a two way contract.

The Charlotte Hornets are signing former Thunder guard Theo Maledon on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2022

Maledon spent his first two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he appeared in 116 games (starting 56). He averaged 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 37.1% from the field and 32.2% from three.

Maledon is only 21 years old. It’s rare to get a player with his experience at such a young age on a two way deal. He probably has the best chance of contributing to the Hornets as we’ve ever seen from a two way player here. He’ll likely function as the de facto fourth point guard, and his 6’4” frame allows him to function as the two in two guard lineups as well.

Two way contracts are essentially the 16th and 17th spots on the roster. Players on two way contracts are allowed a maximum of 50 games with the NBA team, but they generally spend most of their time the G League.