At the Hive Podcast: Preseason recap and regular season preview

The regular season is finally upon us, and it couldn’t come soon enough. Misfortune has repeatedly victimized the Charlotte Hornets since the end of last season, but it’s time to put all that behind us with a clean slate of games. But first we have to recap what got us here. Today’s topics:

James Bouknight was arrested for DWI on the eve of the start of the season

LaMelo Ball is set to miss time with his sprained ankle

Preseason recap including what stood out to us most

Ball making a leap in year three

A potential viable backup center option

The meaningfulness of what we saw in the preseason and how it’ll translate to the regular season

The Vegas over/under for the Hornets has dropped significantly and seems much too low

Addressing the misconceptions about the system head coach Steve Clifford runs and a reevaluation of the transition between he and James Borrego the first time around

A reminder that the Hornets roster is still kinda good

A preview to the opening week’s games against the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans

