Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs game thread Let’s watch some basketball. By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Oct 19, 2022, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports We made it. The offseason from hell is done and it’s time to sit back and watch the basketball. Let’s get to it. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: Hornets start the season with blowout win over the Spurs, 129-102 Preview: Hornets open the regular season against the Spurs At the Hive Podcast: Preseason recap and regular season preview We are one sleep away from NBA basketball 2022-23 Preview: Steve Clifford and the Charlotte Hornets The Greensboro Swarm traded for the rights to Yoeli Childs, and at least one Hornets fan is excited Loading comments...
Loading comments...