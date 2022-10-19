 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs game thread

Let’s watch some basketball.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
NBA: Preseason-Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

We made it. The offseason from hell is done and it’s time to sit back and watch the basketball. Let’s get to it.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...