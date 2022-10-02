 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics preseason game thread

Our first game thread of the season

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
NBA: Charlotte Hornets-Media Day Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Let's watch some Sunday afternoon, no stakes basketball. Sounds like a great way to spend part of your weekend.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...