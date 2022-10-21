Filed under: Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game thread Home opener at the Hive. Let’s go! By Chase Whitney@chasewhitney_ Oct 21, 2022, 6:48pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Game two of 82. Home opener at the Spectrum Center. I’m watching the pregame on NBA League Pass right now and the concourse looks pretty packed. Go Hornets! This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: Fouls, early turnovers drag down Hornets in loss to Pelicans, 124-112 Preview: Hornets host the Pelicans in the home opener Recap: Hornets start the season with blowout win over the Spurs, 129-102 Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs game thread Preview: Hornets open the regular season against the Spurs At the Hive Podcast: Preseason recap and regular season preview Loading comments...
Loading comments...