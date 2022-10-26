Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks game thread By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Oct 26, 2022, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports The Hornets try to make it two surprising wins in a row against a Knicks team that's coming in with momentum after feasting on a couple bottom feeders. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Preview: Hornets look to make it two straight against the Knicks Recap: Hornets overcome slow start to hand Hawks their first loss of the season, 126-109 Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks game thread Preview: The Hornets need to contain the Hawks big men tonight in Atlanta Swarm select Aaron Wheeler and Tyson Jolly in NBA G League Draft Recap: Fouls, early turnovers drag down Hornets in loss to Pelicans, 124-112 Loading comments...
Loading comments...