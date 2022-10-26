Preview: Hornets look to make it two straight against the Knicks

What: Charlotte Hornets (2-1) at New York Knicks (2-1)

When: 7:30 pm EDT

Where: Madison Square Garden; New York, NY

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Outfitting: Hornets-statement (purple), Knicks-association (white)

The Hornets have gotten off to a strong start to the season after taking the Hawks behind the woodshed on Sunday. Now they face a Knicks team that has had a similarly strong start.

The Knicks are 2-1 with their one loss coming in overtime to the Memphis Grizzlies on opening night. They followed that up with commanding wins over the cellar dwelling Pistons and Magic. They've been led by Julius Randle, who has recaptured his Most Improved Player form and has started the season averaging 21.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Big off-season acquisition Jalen Brunson has been a good second fiddle with 17.7 points and 7.0 assists per game thus far, though he's struggled with his shot so far. The rest of the key contributors are a hodgepodge of wings in RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Evan Fournier.

The Knicks have ranked eighth in offensive efficiency and fourth in defensive efficiency in the young season. They profile similarly to the Hornets so far.

The Hornets will still be without their top three guards as Terry Rozier (ankle), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (quad) are listed as either doubtful or out. They'll need big games from Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre to shoulder the offensive burden, and more strong minutes from Dennis Smith would be welcome as well.