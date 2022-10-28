Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic game thread By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Oct 28, 2022, 6:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images The Magic haven’t won a game yet this season and it’d be nice to keep that alive, especially since Cole Anthony and Mo Wagner are out for the Magic. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Preview: Hornets finish off road trip against hobbled Magic Recap: Hornets get contributions from all over the lineup in overtime loss to Knicks, 134-131 Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks game thread Preview: Hornets look to make it two straight against the Knicks Recap: Hornets overcome slow start to hand Hawks their first loss of the season, 126-109 Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks game thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...