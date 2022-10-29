Preview: Hornets host the defending champion Warriors

What: Charlotte Hornets (2-3) vs Golden State Warriors (3-2)

When: 7:00 pm EDT

Where: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, NC

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Outfitting: Hornets-Statement (purple); Warriors-Assocation (white)

The Hornets are coming off back to back losses to end a mini road trip. First they fought tooth and nail before falling to the Knicks in overtime. Then Friday, whether it be a trap game or just makes and misses, they laid an egg and got blown out by the previously winless Magic.

Now they’re back home, but the schedule doesn’t lighten up. The face Stephen Curry and the defending champion Warriors. The Warriors have gotten off to a lukewarm start to the season with a record of just 3-2 despite playing four of those give games at home.

Curry hasn’t slowed down at all. He’s averaging 30.8 points on 45.8% 3-point shooting, and he’s led the Warriors in scoring in all five games this season. Fellow splash brother Klay Thompson has gotten off to a slow start this season, but his slack has been picked up by Andrew Wiggins and to a lesser extent Jordan Poole. James Wiseman has been very efficient in his minutes, but he hasn’t been given many minutes yet.

The Warriors have been middling on both ends of the floor, so it would be a decent opportunity for the Hornets to catch them before they hit their stride, but the Hornets are still in flux with all their injuries. The same trio of guards—LaMelo Ball (ankle), Terry Rozier (ankle), and Cody Martin (quads)—are all still out. The Hornets will have to manufacture offensive production as a team like they had been before the wheels fell off against the Magic.

The Hornets are outmatched from a talent perspective tonight, but it’s the Warriors first trip out East, so the Hornets have the logistical advantage.

A little bonus for the night—the Hornets will debuting the statement court with the heavy emphasis on the purple, so that’ll be cool.