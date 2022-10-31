 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings game thread

Malik Monk revenge game.

By Jonathan DeLong
Memphis Grizzlies v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Surely no one has anything better to do on this evening of the 31st day of October. Let’s watch Malik Monk face his old team.

This is now an open thread!

