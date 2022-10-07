Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics preview and game thread

What: Charlotte Hornets (0-2) vs Boston Celtics (1-1)

When: 7:30 pm EDT

Where: Greensboro Coliseum; Greensboro, NC

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

The Hornets and Celtics meet for the second time this preseason as the Hornets look to exact some preseason revenge. In the last meeting, the Hornets got run off the floor, particularly with their reserves on the floor. The lost by 41 points as they couldn’t hit the broadside of a barn while the Celtics were unseasonably hot from three in their opening contest.

We’ve seen pretty much the same rotation for the first two preseason games. We can expect to see the starters to play around 20 minutes or so while the deeper bench will be emptied for the fourth quarter or so.

The Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley to sign Xavier Sneed, who has been flirting with an NBA roster spot for a few seasons now, so he might be the player to watch tonight if he’s able to see the floor.

Also, it’s the first game on Bally Sports Southeast, meaning we get the return of Eric Collins and Dell Curry.

We’ll use this space to talk about the game too, so this is now an open thread!