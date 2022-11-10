Hornets unveil new City uniforms

The Charlotte Hornets unveiled their new City jerseys today. They are a return to the mint that we saw a couple of seasons ago, and they are fantastic.

A couple of years ago, the Hornets rocked the mint jerseys with black, gold, and graphite accents. They’ve kept the color scheme but rearranged the colors, and this unifrom pops.

Those with a discerning eye will notice that the team elected to use the CLT abbreviation after getting roasted for the CHA purple statement jerseys the team had for a couple of seasons.

With the new uniforms comes the return of the mint court that we saw for the last mint edition of the Hornets city uniforms. You can see how that looks in this press release from the team.

City edition gear is available for purchase now. The Hornets will rock these uniforms 19 times this season with the debut coming on the day after Thanksgiving (November 25th) against the Minnesota Timberwolves.