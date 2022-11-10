Hornets at Heat preview and open thread

What: Charlotte Hornets (3-9) at Miami Heat (4-7)

When: 7:30 pm EST

Where: FTX Arena; Miami, FL

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Outfitting: Hornets—statement (purple); Heat—city (white)

The Heat will be debuting their new city uniforms and city court design tonight, which is a good reason to watch the game even without the basketball part of it.

The Hornets will still be without LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin, and Gordon Hayward as they all recover from various ailments. No timetable for their returns has been announced.

The Heat are mostly healthy, but Tyler Herro (ankle) and Caleb Martin (thigh injury just like his brother) are both questionable for the contest. Both have been warming up, however.

The Heat have struggled to start the season, but the triumvirate of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro is going to give the Hornets all they can handle. The Hornets need to keep Bam contained on the offensive glass and keep Butler out of the paint and off the free throw line if they want any chance to win this game.

That’s your quick preview. We’re going to do this again on Saturday, so we’ll have more to talk about then.

This is now an open thread!