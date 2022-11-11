Cody Martin out six weeks after arthroscopic surgery on knee

Charlotte Hornets wing Cody Martin will be out for the next six weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee.

Hornets G/F Cody Martin underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and will miss approximately six weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tough loss to Charlotte’s rotation, which has dealt with injuries to multiple key players this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2022

Martin has played all of about two trips up and down the floor this season before being removed from the season opener from quad discomfort. There’s no official word that the two are related, but it’s probably decently safe to assume that there is hope that this procedure will alleviate the quad pain.

A six week absence would take us to around Christmas time and keep Martin out of 20-25 games. It’s certainly not ideal for a Hornets team that refuses to get and stay healthy. Martin will be a mainstay on an injury report that currently includes LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward, (shoulder), and Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle).

This means more minutes for James Bouknight and Dennis Smith Jr., but it hurts the Hornets ability to win games. Hopefully they can stay above water until the new year, and hopefully the new year brings with it good health.