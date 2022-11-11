 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cody Martin out six weeks after arthroscopic surgery on knee

The injuries start coming and they don’t stop coming.

By Jonathan DeLong
NBA: Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Hornets wing Cody Martin will be out for the next six weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee.

Martin has played all of about two trips up and down the floor this season before being removed from the season opener from quad discomfort. There’s no official word that the two are related, but it’s probably decently safe to assume that there is hope that this procedure will alleviate the quad pain.

A six week absence would take us to around Christmas time and keep Martin out of 20-25 games. It’s certainly not ideal for a Hornets team that refuses to get and stay healthy. Martin will be a mainstay on an injury report that currently includes LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward, (shoulder), and Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle).

This means more minutes for James Bouknight and Dennis Smith Jr., but it hurts the Hornets ability to win games. Hopefully they can stay above water until the new year, and hopefully the new year brings with it good health.

