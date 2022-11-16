Filed under: Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers game thread No human has ever been in a more befuddled state than Rick Carlisle was in the moment this photograph was taken. By Chase Whitney@chasewhitney_ Nov 16, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Why not win two games in a row? It can’t hurt. Let’s give it a shot! This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: Ball leaves game late with ankle sprain as Hornets lose to Pacers, 125-113 Preview: Hornets host Pacers following bounce-back victory Recap: Hornets snap eight game losing streak with win over Magic, 112-105 Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic game thread Preview: Hornets look to end eight-game losing streak tonight against the Magic Recap: LaMelo Ball's return spoiled as Hornets lose to Heat, 132-115 Loading comments...
