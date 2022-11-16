 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers game thread

No human has ever been in a more befuddled state than Rick Carlisle was in the moment this photograph was taken.

By Chase Whitney
/ new
Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Why not win two games in a row? It can’t hurt. Let’s give it a shot!

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...