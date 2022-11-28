Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics game thread By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Nov 28, 2022, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports This could get very ugly very fast. Fingers crossed it’s at least watchable. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: Celtics hand Hornets resounding wire-to-wire loss, 140-105 The Hornets travel to Boston to face the Eastern Conference leading Celtics Gordon Hayward sidelined indefinitely with fracture in left shoulder Recap: Hornets use big third quarter to take down Timberwolves, 110-108 Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game thread Preview: Hornets debut City edition uniforms against streaking Timberwolves Loading comments...
Loading comments...