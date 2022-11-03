ATH Podcast: Making sense of the Hornets 3-5 start

We’ve got a couple weeks’ worth of data to judge the start of the season for the Charlotte Hornets. The team is just 3-5, but there are a lot of positives to take away, and it’s hard to grade harshly given the injury situation. We talk through all of the highs and the lows:
- The Hornets are fresh off a blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls in which Gordon Hayward got hurt and the effects of the team’s decimated guard rotation became very apparent
- Getting by without any healthy shot creators
- A summary of the highlights from the last few games
- Taking positives away from the win against the Golden State Warriors
- The different principles we see under Steve Clifford compared to his first tenure and compared to James Borrego
- Buzzin’ and wuzzn’t with very obvious buzzin’ candidates and less obvious wuzzn’ts
- Discussions about the Hornets injury problems and how that’ll play into the upcoming schedule
