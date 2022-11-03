ATH Podcast: Making sense of the Hornets 3-5 start

We’ve got a couple weeks’ worth of data to judge the start of the season for the Charlotte Hornets. The team is just 3-5, but there are a lot of positives to take away, and it’s hard to grade harshly given the injury situation. We talk through all of the highs and the lows:

The Hornets are fresh off a blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls in which Gordon Hayward got hurt and the effects of the team’s decimated guard rotation became very apparent

Getting by without any healthy shot creators

A summary of the highlights from the last few games

Taking positives away from the win against the Golden State Warriors

The different principles we see under Steve Clifford compared to his first tenure and compared to James Borrego

Buzzin’ and wuzzn’t with very obvious buzzin’ candidates and less obvious wuzzn’ts

Discussions about the Hornets injury problems and how that’ll play into the upcoming schedule

LINK TO SHOW

Listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.