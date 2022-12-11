Preview: The Hornets travel to Philly hoping to break a four-game losing streak

What: Charlotte Hornets (7-19) at Philadelphia 76ers (13-12)

When: 6:00 pm EST

Where: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, PA

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

The Hornets are mired in a four-game losing streak and are going on the road to face one of the league’s most talented teams. The 76ers, meanwhile, had lost three straight games before righting the ship in an unimpressive overtime win on Friday against the lowly Los Angeles Lakers.

Philadelphia 76ers overview

Philly’s starting five looks like a team on paper that should have a much better record than 13-12. Most of their slow start is due to injuries though, and unfortunately for the Hornets the 76ers are pretty healthy right now.

Point guard Tyrese Maxey is averaging 22.9 points but has missed 10 games. James Harden averages 22.5 points and 9.9 assists but has sat out 14 games this year. Forward Tobias Harris averages a versatile 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. Veteran stretch four PJ Tucker puts up almost zero quantifiable stats but plays good defense and generally annoys his opponents. Center Joel Embiid has missed eight games and is still his dominant self.

The Sixers bench is pretty solid. Guards Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton are both good for about 11 points per game. Forward Georges Niang can get hot from distance (43.3% 3PT) while former Hornet big man Montrezl Harrell is serviceable.

How the Hornets can win

Run. Run. And run some more. The 76ers last two games have gone to double overtime (against the Rockets) and overtime (Lakers). This is a veteran (read: “old”) team that likes to play at a slow pace. Philly’s PACE rating of 97.5 ranks just 27th of 30 NBA teams so they don’t like games turning into a track meet.

Also, Mason Plumlee has been a beast on the boards lately averaging 9.5 rebounds over his last seven games. The Sixers have the size and skill to control the glass, so let’s see if Plumlee can have another double-digit rebounding performance and minimize Philly’s second chance opportunities.