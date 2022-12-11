 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers game thread

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

This game is going to look a little different than the first meeting between these two teams when the 76ers were missing basically their entire starting lineup. RIP in peace to the Hornets bigs tonight.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...