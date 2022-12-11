Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers game thread By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Dec 11, 2022, 5:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images This game is going to look a little different than the first meeting between these two teams when the 76ers were missing basically their entire starting lineup. RIP in peace to the Hornets bigs tonight. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Preview: The Hornets travel to Philly hoping to break a four-game losing streak Recap: Hornets can’t keep pace with Knicks, lose 121-102 Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks game thread Preview: Hornets return to The Hive to host Knicks Recap: Hornets make valiant comeback but fall just short against Nets, 122-116 Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets game thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...