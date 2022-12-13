Hornets chairman Michael Jordan has NBA MVP award named after him

The Charlotte Hornets season has probably made for a lot crying Jordan this year, but team chairman Michael Jordan has something to be happy about. The NBA has redesigned its end of season awards and named them after legends of the game. Michael Jordan gets the highest honor of them all—the Michael Jordan Most Valuable Player award.

There isn’t a more fitting player to name the MVP trophy after. Jordan is commonly considered the greatest player in NBA history, and his five MVP trophies is second only to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who won the award six times. Jordan probably was deserving of the honor more, but as we see in most sports, he was held back by voter fatigue after he won his first few.

Here’s a look at the new MVP trophy:

Nikola Jokic, who won last year’s MVP, will retroactively be the first player bestowed the Michael Jordan MVP trophy.

Here are the other newly imagined and named awards:

The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for Defensive Player of the Year

The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy for Rookie of the Year

The John Havlicek Trophy for Sixth Man of the Year

The George Mikan Trophy for Most Improved Player

What does everyone think of the new concept?