Gordon Hayward could return for Friday’s game against the Hawks

One game after getting LaMelo Ball back on the court, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to get another key player back from injury.

After missing nine straight games, Charlotte Hornets F Gordon Hayward (left shoulder) is hopeful to return to the lineup vs. Atlanta on Friday, sources tell ESPN. He's expected to make a final decision after shootaround. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2022

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Gordon Hayward is going to test his injured shoulder out in shootaround, and assuming no alarm bells go off, he’ll return to the lineup for Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hornets are desperate for productivity after Wednesday’s loss to the Pistons plunged them to the worst record in the league.

Hayward has averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists with shooting splits of 44.5/38.1/76.7 in 11 games this season.

Because of the timing of their injuries, Hayward and LaMelo Ball have not played in the same game yet this season. It remains to be seen how Steve Clifford will orient the lineup given how well Kelly Oubre has played as a starter this season.